Indians' Trevor Bauer: Throws abbreviated start

Bauer allowed no runs on two hits in 1.1 innings Friday against the Red Sox, recording one strikeout and one walk in a no-decision.

Making his first appearance since Aug. 11, Bauer (lower leg) eased back into things with a short start, throwing 17 of 34 pitches for strikes. The stint on the disabled list put a damper on what has been an excellent season for Bauer, as he's posted a 2.21 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and a .207 batting average against with 215 punchouts in 167.1 innings this year. He'll look to stretch things out a bit further in his next start against the White Sox in Chicago.