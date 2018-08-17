Indians' Trevor Bauer: Throws in walking boot

Bauer (lower leg) fired baseballs from his knees to an athletic trainer standing 100 feet away while wearing a walking boot Friday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Bauer is making sure to keep his arm strength up while sidelined with this small stress fracture in his right fibula. The club has not offered up any sort of timetable after placing the right-hander on the DL on Tuesday, but it's obviously a good sign that this injury hasn't deterred Bauer from continuing throwing activities.