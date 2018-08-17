Indians' Trevor Bauer: Throws in walking boot
Bauer (lower leg) fired baseballs from his knees to an athletic trainer standing 100 feet away while wearing a walking boot Friday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Bauer is making sure to keep his arm strength up while sidelined with this small stress fracture in his right fibula. The club has not offered up any sort of timetable after placing the right-hander on the DL on Tuesday, but it's obviously a good sign that this injury hasn't deterred Bauer from continuing throwing activities.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...
-
Too late for Guerrero, Jimenez?
If you own Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez, you've probably been stashing them for months,...
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...