Indians' Trevor Bauer: Throws off flat ground
Bauer (lower leg) completed a long-toss session off flat ground Sunday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Bauer was still confined to a walking boot while playing catch, so it wouldn't seem he's especially close to resuming mound work. Shortly after Bauer was placed on the 10-day disabled list Aug. 14, manager Terry Francona projected the right-hander would miss around 4-to-6 weeks, and it would seem that timetable still holds.
