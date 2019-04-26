Indians' Trevor Bauer: Tosses gem for third win

Bauer (3-1) secured the win after allowing one run on four hits and six walks while striking out three over eight innings Thursday against the Astros.

Bauer allowed his only run of the game in the third inning, a solo homer to left field. While he managed to escape with only one run given up, he issued six free passes for the second time this season, which caused his pitch count to skyrocket. Despite his command issues, the 28-year-old right-hander owns a 1.99 ERA with a 45:19 K:BB over 40.2 frames in 2019.