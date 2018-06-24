Indians' Trevor Bauer: Turns in another gem

Bauer (7-5) allowed one earned run on five hits and two walks while striking out 11 across 6.1 innings to earn the win Saturday against the Tigers.

Bauer didn't allow a single extra-base hit in Saturday's start, with the only run crossing the plate on a wild pitch. His 11 strikeouts marked the sixth time in his last seven starts that he has recorded double-digit strikeouts. He now has 140 punchouts on the season, good enough to lead the American League. He also ranks among the best pitchers in ERA, WHIP and innings pitched.