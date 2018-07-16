Indians' Trevor Bauer: Turns in strong performance

Bauer surrendered two runs on seven hits and one walk while fanning seven across seven innings Sunday against the Yankees, although he didn't factor into the decision.

Bauer has been outstanding on the hill of late, allowing two runs or fewer in each of his past six outings. He's also managed to work deep into games throughout the 2018 campaign, having failed to pitch at least six frames in just three of his 20 starts. Bauer will enter the break with a 2.24 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with an eye-popping 175:42 K:BB over 136.1 innings, despite an 8-6 record to show for it.