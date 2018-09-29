Indians' Trevor Bauer: Will be available out of bullpen Sunday

Bauer will be available to work out of the bullpen Sunday against the Royals behind scheduled starter Carlos Carrasco, T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic reports.

Carrasco and Bauer will flip roles in the regular-season finale after the latter started Tuesday against the White Sox, with the latter following in relief. Making his second appearance from the disabled list, Bauer tossed four innings and gave up two runs on five hits and no walks while striking out four. Bauer upped his pitch count to 60 in that outing, but it's unclear if he'll have the opportunity to work longer Sunday, especially if Carrasco is efficient with the innings he covers. Bauer will likely slot back into the Cleveland rotation for Game 3 or 4 of the Tribe's divisional series with Houston that kicks off Oct. 5.