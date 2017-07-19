Indians' Trevor Bauer: Will pitch Friday
Bauer is in line to start Friday's game against the Blue Jays, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
With Corey Kluber dealing with neck stiffness, the Indians will skip his scheduled start Friday while bumping up Bauer and Danny Salazar by a day. Instead of toeing the rubber during Saturday's contest, Bauer will now open the series while Kluber or Josh Tomlin close it out during Sunday's series finale, depending on Kluber's availability.
