Indians' Trevor Bauer: Wins arbitration case

Bauer won his arbitration case Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Bauer will earn $13 million, $2 million more than what the Indians had offered. The money is well-earned after the 28-year-old's breakout 2018 season. He recorded a 2.21 ERA, beating his previous best (4.19) by nearly two full runs. The only black mark on his season was a stress fracture in his right fibula which cost him over a month late in the season, but Bauer returned from the injury in late September and appears to be all clear heading into 2019.

