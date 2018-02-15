Indians' Trevor Bauer: Wins arbitration case

Bauer will make $6.525 million in 2018 after winning his arbitration case, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Bauer's case was settled last Thursday but was held off from being publicly released due to similar cases involving other pitchers around the league. In 2017, the right-hander recorded a 4.19 ERA and 1.37 WHIP while striking out a career high 196 opposing batters over 31 starts. The Indians came in at $5.3 million.