Stephan allowed one run on two hits and a walk with two strikeouts over 1.2 innings in Wednesday's 10-2 loss to the Twins.

Logan Allen had an awful start, and Stephan was needed to help get through the second inning. He also pitched the third, allowing a solo shot to Willians Astudillo as the Twins ran away with the game. The 25-year-old Stephan has a 5.91 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 13:5 K:BB across 10.2 innings. He's mostly worked in a multi-inning, low-leverage role this season. He's also given up four home runs -- keeping the ball in the yard will be critical for his effectiveness this season.