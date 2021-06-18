Stephan (1-0) struck out three over 1.2 perfect innings to earn the win Thursday versus Baltimore.
Stephan got the last two outs of the fifth inning and then retired the side in the sixth. The win was the first of the right-hander's major-league career. He's pitched to a 3.81 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 31:16 K:BB across 26 innings this season in a low-leverage role.
