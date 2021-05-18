Stephan allowed two hits and a walk while striking out three over 2.1 scoreless innings in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Angels.

Sam Hentges was torched for six runs in 1.2 innings before Stephan entered the contest and calmed things down. Five of his nine outings this season have lasted more than one inning. Stephan owns a 4.50 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 18:7 K:BB across 14 innings in a low-leverage role.