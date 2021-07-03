Stephan pitched 2.1 perfect innings with three strikeouts in Friday's 6-3 loss to Houston.
Stephan was able to settle things down after another rough start from Sam Hentges. The 25-year-old Stephan has had some shaky play of his own lately, allowing two runs in each of his last two outings. The right-hander has a 4.31 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 37:18 K:BB across 31.1 innings while mainly working in a low-leverage role.
More News
-
Indians' Trevor Stephan: Earns first win•
-
Indians' Trevor Stephan: Works scoreless inning Saturday•
-
Indians' Trevor Stephan: Posts scoreless inning•
-
Indians' Trevor Stephan: Logs 2.1 scoreless innings•
-
Indians' Trevor Stephan: Allows homer in relief outing•
-
Indians' Trevor Stephan: Rough relief outing•