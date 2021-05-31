Stephan struck out two in a perfect inning in a 6-5 win over Toronto in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader.

Stephan worked the sixth inning, and he kept the deficit at 4-0. Cleveland rallied to tie in the bottom half of the inning before walking it off in the seventh. Through 7.1 innings in May, Stephan has allowed only two runs. The right-hander has a 4.50 ERA, 1.72 WHIP and 22:12 K:BB across 18 innings overall, so he should be expected to remain in a low-leverage role.