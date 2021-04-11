Stephan allowed two runs on two hits and struck out one in one inning in Saturday's 11-3 win over the Tigers.

Stephan pitched the ninth inning and allowed a two-run home run to Jeimer Candelario. Luckily for Cleveland, it wasn't a close game. Stephan had one scoreless appearance this season prior to Saturday's rocky outing. The 25-year-old right-hander will likely see low-leverage assignments like he did Saturday, so fantasy managers probably won't need to follow his progress closely. As a Rule 5 pick, Cleveland has to keep Stephan on the roster all season, or he'll be offered back to the Yankees.