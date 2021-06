Stephan allowed a hit and a walk and struck out two in a scoreless inning in Saturday's 5-4 extra-inning over Seattle.

While he allowed two baserunners Saturday, Stephan was able to get away with it this time. That hasn't always been the case this season, as the 25-year-old owns a 4.43 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 25:16 K:BB across 22.1 innings. Until he can show more command, he'll be limited to low-leverage work.