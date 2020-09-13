McKenzie (2-1) allowed five runs on three hits and a walk over 4.1 innings Sunday, striking out seven batters and taking the loss against Minnesota.

McKenzie was cursed by the long ball Sunday, with all five runs coming via home runs; he allowed a pair of two-run homers to Marwin Gonzalez and Ryan Jeffers in the third and fifth innings, and a solo shot by Nelson Cruz in the fourth. The 23-year-old rookie now owns a 3.91 ERA and 33:6 K:BB across 25.1 frames. McKenzie will look to get back on track in Detroit on Saturday.