McKenzie will be available out of the bullpen for Tuesday's game against the White Sox, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

McKenzie had a relatively short start Saturday against the Tigers, and he'll be available to pitch in relief for the second game of the series against the White Sox. The team could use a potential relief outing to see how he could fare in that role during the postseason. If he would make a relief appearance Tuesday, it could impact his availability for his scheduled turn through the rotation Friday.