McKenzie gave up one run on three hits and one walk while striking out two in three innings in his most recent Cactus League outing against the Angels.

He has steadily built up this spring, throwing 1.2 innings in his first outing, then two innings and then three innings in his latest appearance. McKenzie and Cal Quantrill have been piggybacking in their appearances this spring. The assumption is that McKenzie will be the No. 4 starter, while Quantrill and Logan Allen vie for the final spot in the rotation, although Cleveland has not officially confirmed that McKenzie is locked into a spot.