Cleveland recalled McKenzie from Triple-A Columbus ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Tigers.
McKenzie will reclaim a spot in the rotation after Zach Plesac (thumb) was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. Cleveland plans to demote McKenzie after Wednesday's outing, but he would be eligible to return on four days' rest Monday. Cleveland will have a doubleheader against the White Sox that day, so McKenzie could be designated as the team's 27th man for the twin bill while starting one of the two contests. Over his previous eight outings (seven starts) in the big leagues this season, McKenzie posted a 6.89 ERA and 1.69 WHIP while striking out 44 over 31.1 innings.
