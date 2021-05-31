Cleveland recalled McKenzie from Triple-A Columbus to start Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader with the White Sox.
Though he was sent back to Columbus after tossing five shutout innings against the Tigers on May 26, McKenzie was never expected to remain in the minors for long with Cleveland still in need of a fifth starter with Zach Plesac (thumb) on the injured list. Assuming he's able to avoid a disastrous showing Monday that would result in another demotion, McKenzie should line up for a two-start week. His second turn will likely come Sunday in Baltimore.
