McKenzie was recalled from the Indians' alternate training site ahead of his scheduled start Saturday.
McKenzie will make his major-league debut Saturday as he fills in for Zach Plesac, who is at the alternate training site after he broke COVID-19 protocols. The right-hander pitched for Double-A Akron last season and posted a 2.68 ERA and 1.01 WHIP over 90.2 innings. Outfielder Bradley Zimmer was optioned to alternate camp in a corresponding move.
