McKenzie will be included in Cleveland's Opening Day rotation, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

McKenzie and Logan Allen secured the final two rotation spots after Cleveland moved Paul Quantrill to the bullpen to begin the season, while Adam Plutko was traded to the Orioles. The 23-year-old righty had an impressive debut season in the majors in 2020, posting a 3.24 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 42:9 K:BB in 33.1 innings across eight outings (six starts).