McKenzie allowed three runs on two hits and two walks while striking out six over four innings in a no-decision against the White Sox on Monday.

Adam Eaton made McKenzie pay for a couple walks in the third inning, smacking a three-run homer to erase an early Cleveland lead. McKenzie induced nine swinging strikes on 76 pitches in his first start of the season -- the team was able to get away with only four starters for the first couple weeks of the season. McKenzie lines up for another road start this weekend, this time in Cincinnati.