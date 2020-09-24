McKenzie fired two scoreless innings, giving up a hit while striking out three during the Indians' 3-2 win versus the White Sox on Wednesday night.

McKenzie will look to be converted into a weapon out of the bullpen for Cleveland throughout the playoffs. The 23-year-old displayed a healthy -- and reassuring -- rebound in velocity, averaging 93.9 while touching 95. Through 29.1 innings in 2020, McKenzie finishes with a 3.45 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP.