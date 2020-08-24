Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti confirmed Sunday that McKenzie will remain on the 28-man roster and receive another start this week, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

The 23-year-old righty was electric in his big-league debut Saturday versus the Tigers, working six innings and giving up one run on two hits and a walk while striking out 10. He'll be rewarded with at least one more turn through the rotation for his efforts, with McKenzie tentatively lining up for a start in Friday's series opener in St. Louis. Both Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac will be eligible to rejoin the roster this week after spending the minimum 10 days at the alternate training site, but if either is added to the rotation, it looks like it will be at the expense of Adam Plutko rather than McKenzie. Plutko's next turn comes up Wednesday against the Twins, but the Indians have yet to commit to him getting the starting nod that day.