McKenzie (1-1) pitched five scoreless innings on two hits and four walks while striking out five, earning the win over the Royals on Thursday.

McKenzie turned the tide Thursday, earning his first win of the season in his first start without allowing any runs. The 23-year-old still walked four batters for the fourth start in a row. He has a 4.94 ERA and 1.61 WHIP in 23.2 innings. His next start comes Wednesday against the Cubs.