McKenzie is expected to be promoted to the majors Saturday.
The Indians have yet to announce a starter for Saturday's game against the Tigers, and it sounds like McKenzie could fill that void. The right-hander missed all of 2019 and part of 2018 while recovering from forearm and back strains, but he compiled a 2.68 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 87:28 K:BB across 90.2 innings at Double-A in 2018 prior to getting injured.
More News
-
Indians' Triston McKenzie: Invited to summer camp•
-
Indians' Triston McKenzie: Headed to Double-A•
-
Indians' Triston McKenzie: Spring debut TBD•
-
Indians' Triston McKenzie: Shielded from Rule 5 draft•
-
Indians' Triston McKenzie: Status uncertain•
-
Indians' Triston McKenzie: Shut down for six weeks•