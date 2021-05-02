McKenzie (0-1) went two innings and allowed five runs on one hit and four walks with six strikeouts in Cleveland's 7-3 loss to Chicago.

After a 1-2-3 first featuring three strikeouts, it took the young starter 42 pitches to labor through a dreadful second that was punctuated by a Tim Anderson grand slam. The strikeout upside is clearly there but until McKenzie can limit the walks he won't be able to work deep into games, evidenced by none of his five starts lasting more than five innings.