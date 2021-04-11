McKenzie is scheduled to start Monday's series opener against the White Sox in Chicago, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Cleveland was able to get by with a four-man rotation for the first week and a half of the regular season, but with a jam-packed seven-game slate on tap during the upcoming week, the club will break in McKenzie as a fifth starter. As a rookie in 2020, McKenzie made eight appearances (six starts) for Cleveland, posting a 3.24 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 42:9 K:BB in 33.1 innings.