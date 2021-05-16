McKenzie (1-2) allowed five runs on five hits and three walks with six strikeouts in 4.1 innings, taking the loss Saturday versus Seattle.

The right-hander allowed a solo home run to Mitch Haniger in the first inning and a three-run blast to Dylan Moore in the fourth. McKenzie hadn't pitched since May 6, as Cleveland's schedule allowed them to skip him once through the rotation. He sports a 5.79 ERA with a 1.64 WHIP, 40:25 K:BB and seven homers allowed in 28 innings. His velocity is down to 91.3 mph from 92.8 mph last year, and that combined with a 19.7 percent walk rate and batters posting a 53.2 percent hard-hit rate against him has led to significant struggles in 2021.