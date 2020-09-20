McKenzie pitched four innings on Saturday, allowing one run on six hits and three walks during the Indians' 5-2 loss against the Tigers. He also walked three.

McKenzie threw 79 pitches (48 for strikes) and had a 2-1 lead prior to getting pulled. Concern is rising in the baseball community about the health of the young stud, as McKenzie averaged a season-low fastball velocity of 90.6 on Saturday. Additionally, that figure has further declined in each of his six starts. It is a situation worth monitoring.