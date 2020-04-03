Play

McKenzie will open the year at Double-A Akron.

The Indians were taking things slowly with him this spring, but with a shortened season, managing his workload will be pretty easy. He missed all of 2019 and part of 2018 while recovering from forearm and back strains. While he is already on the 40-man roster, McKenzie is unlikely to reach the majors until at least 2021.

