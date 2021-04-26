McKenzie allowed three runs on four hits and four walks while striking out five in four innings in Sunday's win over the Yankees. He didn't factor into the decision.

McKenzie began Sunday's game with three scoreless innings, but he gave up a pair of home runs in the fourth inning. Cleveland's offense provided plenty of run support late in the contest Sunday, but McKenzie was forced to settle for yet another no-decision. Across his first four appearances this season, McKenzie has posted a 4.32 ERA and 23:14 K:BB in 16.2 innings. He lines up to make his next start on the road against the White Sox on Saturday.