McKenzie won't be asked to start before April 13 and may not be a true starter that day, Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Previous reports indicated that McKenzie and Logan Allen had beaten out Cal Quantrill for Cleveland's final two rotation spots, but three off days in the first eight days of April will make the situation less clear at the start of the season. Allen is expected to make his season debut Monday against Kansas City, but McKenzie could be used as an opener in that contest. McKenzie might not even get the April 13 start, as that could go to Quantrill instead or to a combination of the two pitchers. McKenzie should still spend a portion of the season as a true starter, but his early usage may be emblematic of how cautiously he'll be used this season. That caution seems sensible, as McKenzie missed all of 2019 and a fair portion of 2018 with injuries and could only throw 33.1 innings in last year's shortened season. His workload will undoubtedly be carefully monitored this year.