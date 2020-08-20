McKenzie is listed as Cleveland's scheduled starter for Saturday's game against the Tigers, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

As expected, McKenzie is on track to make his big-league debut over the weekend, filling in for Zach Plesac, who is at the team's alternate camp site after breaking MLB's COVID-19 protocols. The right-hander missed all of 2019 and part of 2018 while recovering from forearm and back strains, though he registered a 2.68 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 87:28 K:BB across 90.2 innings at Double-A in 2018 prior to getting hurt.