McKenzie (1-4) was handed the loss Tuesday after allowing five runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out three over four innings against the Astros.

McKenzie was brilliant his last time out in a spot start against the Royals but couldn't replicate the same success against a much more dangerous Astros lineup. Altuve took him deep twice over the first three innings and his eights hits given up were easily a season-high. McKenzie did only walk one batter for a second straight game, a category he's struggled with for most of the season. The 23-year-old right-hander is having a rough sophomore season. He owns a 5.91 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 71:41 K:BB over 53.1 innings. He tentatively lines up to face the Rays over the weekend but is going to be difficult for fantasy managers to trust.