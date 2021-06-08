McKenzie may be recalled to start for Cleveland on Saturday against the Mariners, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Manager Terry Francona suggested as much Tuesday, and it makes sense that McKenzie, despite his struggles in 2021, would start Saturday over Cal Quantrill. Quantrill did nothing Sunday against the Orioles to earn another start, allowing seven runs (five earned) in 1.1 innings. Having yielded at least five runs in three of his last four big-league starts, McKenzie hasn't fared much better than Quantrill, but he's likely to get yet another opportunity Saturday against a Mariners lineup that shelled him for two homers and five runs May 15.