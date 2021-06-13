McKenzie was optioned to Triple-A Columbus prior to Sunday's game against the Mariners, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
McKenzie struggled in his latest start Saturday, walking four while allowing a run without being able to get through the first inning. He'll return to Columbus for the time being, with improving his command likely his top priority going forward. Infielder Ernie Clement was recalled in a corresponding roster move.
