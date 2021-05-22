Cleveland optioned McKenzie to Triple-A Columbus on Saturday.
Friday's short, six-run outing marked the fifth time in eight starts McKenzie yielded at least three earned runs. Further, the righty's control issues (30 walks in 31.1 innings) gave little choice to a Cleveland team that, with its subpar lineup, requires solid starting pitching to remain competitive on a nightly basis. McKenzie will almost certainly return to the big-league club at some point this season, but for now he'll have some time in Triple-A to work on his command.
