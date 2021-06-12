McKenzie was called up from Triple-A Columbus ahead of his start Saturday against the Mariners, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

He tossed 5.1 scoreless innings with four strikeouts and two walks in a June 6 start for Triple-A Columbus. However, McKenzie had a 7.56 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 36:21 K:BB in 25 innings over six May starts with the big club. Cleveland has struggled to get production from the fourth and fifth starter spots this season, so McKenzie would probably have to really struggle in this favorable matchup to get sent back down.