McKenzie hurled five innings against Cincinnati on Saturday, giving up one run on five hits and four walks while striking out seven. He did not factor in the decision.

McKenzie was a tad wild in the outing, issuing four free passes over five frames. However, the right-hander did an excellent job controlling the damage, and the only run scored against him came on a Tucker Barnhart solo home run. McKenzie has now issued 10 walks over 12.2 frames, already surpassing the nine walks he yielded across 33.1 innings last season. That said, he has also struck out 18 batters and has a respectable 3.55 ERA. McKenzie's next start is scheduled for Friday at home against the Yankees.