McKenzie was officially recalled from Triple-A Columbus ahead of his start Friday against the Royals, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Cleveland announced Thursday that McKenzie would take the ball Friday, and now the club has made room for him on the 26-man roster by optioning Sam Hentges to Columbus. McKenzie made 11 appearances (10 starts) in the majors earlier this season, posting a shaky 6.38 ERA and 59:39 K:BB across 42.1 innings.