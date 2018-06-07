Indians' Triston McKenzie: Reinstated from disabled list
McKenzie (forearm) was activated from the disabled list prior to his scheduled start for Double-A Akron on Thursday.
McKenzie has been sidelined for the entirety of the 2018 season up to this point but he will make his debut at the Double-A level against New Hampshire after a phenomenal season with High-A Lynchburg last year. Look for the club to monitor his pitch count in the coming weeks as the 20-year-old gets his first taste of action in the second-highest rung of the minor-league ladder.
