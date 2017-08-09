McKenzie, 20, has allowed 13 earned runs over his past two outings for High-A Lynchburg.

This is really the first bad stretch of the entire season for McKenzie, whose ERA still sits at a respectable 3.64. He has a 142:41 K:BB in 113.2 innings, and opposing batters are hitting a putrid .196 against him. Despite back-to-back poor outings, McKenzie's prospect star still burns brightly.