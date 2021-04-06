McKenzie allowed one run on two hits and four walks and struck out five over 3.2 innings in Monday's 3-0 loss to the Royals.

McKenzie threw 58 pitches (32 strikes) as the first reliever behind starter Logan Allen. This was an expected assignment for McKenzie, who isn't likely to work as a starter until at least April 13. The 23-year-old right-hander is expected to have his workload managed in 2021. McKenzie was solid as a rookie in 2020 with a 3.24 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 42:9 K:BB over 33.1 innings in eight appearances (six starts). Fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on how McKenzie is used this year -- his fantasy value would be limited in a long-relief role if he falters as a starter.