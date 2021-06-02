Cleveland optioned McKenzie to Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday.
For the second time in less than a week, McKenzie was optioned to the minors immediately after making a start. In his latest outing in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader with the White Sox, McKenzie struck out a season-high 10 batters, but he was still tagged for five runs on four hits and two walks over 5.1 innings in a no-decision. Unless Cleveland places a player on the injured list in a corresponding move, McKenzie won't be eligible to rejoin the big club until the latter half of next week. After a rainout Wednesday, Cleveland has off days June 3, June 7 and June 10, so the club may choose to get by with a four-man rotation sans McKenzie until June 15.
