McKenzie (1-0) allowed one earned run on two hits and one walk while striking out 10 across six innings to earn the win Saturday against the Tigers.

McKenzie was sharp in his big-league debut, limiting the Tigers to a solo home run by Willi Castro in the fourth inning. Otherwise, he racked up 16 called strikes and 17 swinging strikes across 80 total pitches, showcasing plenty of deception. While a strong prospect in Cleveland's minor-league system, it's unclear what McKenzie's role in 2020 will be given that he was called up to fill the rotation spot of Zach Plesac.