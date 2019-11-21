Play

McKenzie (back) was added to the Indians' 40-man roster Wednesday.

McKenzie missed the entire 2019 season with a back injury, so he is a very risky commodity right now in dynasty leagues. That said, he was considered one of the Indians' top prospects a year ago, so it's not surprising they protected him from the Rule 5 draft. He should spend most, if not all of 2020 in the upper levels of the minors.

