Indians' Triston McKenzie: Shielded from Rule 5 draft
McKenzie (back) was added to the Indians' 40-man roster Wednesday.
McKenzie missed the entire 2019 season with a back injury, so he is a very risky commodity right now in dynasty leagues. That said, he was considered one of the Indians' top prospects a year ago, so it's not surprising they protected him from the Rule 5 draft. He should spend most, if not all of 2020 in the upper levels of the minors.
More News
-
Indians' Triston McKenzie: Status uncertain•
-
Indians' Triston McKenzie: Shut down for six weeks•
-
Indians' Triston McKenzie: Shut down with back strain•
-
Indians' Triston McKenzie: Shut down for playoffs•
-
Indians' Triston McKenzie: Dominant in Tuesday's start•
-
Indians' Triston McKenzie: Reinstated from disabled list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Top 10 shortstops
Shortstop is a position of studs these days, and with the caliber of prospects manning it in...
-
Prospects: Top 10 third basemen
Few teams are genuinely hurting for a third baseman, but the position has minor-league talent...
-
Prospects: Top 10 second basemen
With studs at the top and speed throughout, second base remains a hodgepodge in the prospect...
-
Prospects: Top 10 first basemen
For a position that's never hurting for depth in Fantasy, first base is typically light on...
-
Prospects: Top 10 catchers
Between some noteworthy draft picks and the surplus of bat-first types quickly ascending the...
-
Early Rotisserie mock draft
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to...